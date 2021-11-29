First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $242.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.40 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

