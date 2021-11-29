First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 13,094 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $67,075,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after buying an additional 425,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $114.57 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

