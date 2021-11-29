First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 207 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $63,000.

BND opened at $85.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

