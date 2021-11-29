First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 189,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,233,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.00 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

