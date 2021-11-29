First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,652 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

