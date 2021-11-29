First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

