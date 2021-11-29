First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 32.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $614,946.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $102,770.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $640,760 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

