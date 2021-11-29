FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

