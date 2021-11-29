Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 162.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Five Point worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Point by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 979,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Point by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Five Point by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 205,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Point by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPH opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $894.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.31. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

