Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.370 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $141.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 52 week low of $131.70 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,522 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.