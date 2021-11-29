FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLNG opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEX LNG stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 255.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.