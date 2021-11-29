FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.42. Approximately 103,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 129,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $346,000.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.