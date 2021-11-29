FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $75,600.00 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin bought 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00.

NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 140,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,120. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

