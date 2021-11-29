FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00.

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. 140,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,120. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.17.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

