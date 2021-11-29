FLO (FLO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

