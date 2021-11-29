Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLNC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.02. 34,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,202. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

