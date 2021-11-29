FNB Protocol Market Cap Reaches $93,787.25 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $93,787.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00234836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

