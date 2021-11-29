Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.