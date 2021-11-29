Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $50,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

NYSE F opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

