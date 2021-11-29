Formation Fi Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Formation Fi has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00062737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00095189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.09 or 0.07502311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.43 or 0.99787360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

