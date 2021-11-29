Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $327.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.14 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.