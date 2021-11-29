Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $101.63 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

