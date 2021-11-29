Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

