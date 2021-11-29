Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,890 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 27.25%. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

