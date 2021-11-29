Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,007.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $315.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $787.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

