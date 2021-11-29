Foundry Partners LLC Invests $409,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $256.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

