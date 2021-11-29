Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Culp were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

