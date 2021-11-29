Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.10

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.10 ($0.54), with a volume of 646323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £131.52 million and a PE ratio of -82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.98.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61). Also, insider Alan Giles purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

