Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.86 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $296.53 million and $8.86 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $18.29 or 0.00031337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00063457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.49 or 0.07582566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,395.21 or 1.00030807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.