Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $178.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.23.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Freshpet stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,150. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $105.12 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.13.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,009,222 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

