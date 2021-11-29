Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $608.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

