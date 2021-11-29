Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Achieves $324,850.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $324,850.00 and approximately $29,978.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00095285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.43 or 0.07476112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,189.19 or 1.00048982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,431,375 coins and its circulating supply is 996,346 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

