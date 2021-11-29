Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $141.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Futu stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,128. Futu has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,408,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

