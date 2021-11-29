Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 5,225.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS FFRMF opened at $0.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Future Farm Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Get Future Farm Technologies alerts:

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of agriculture through indoor plant growth technology and through the production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. It holds interest in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vancouver and Newfoundland.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.