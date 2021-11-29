FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Increased by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $14.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.48. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price objective (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$107.44 and a 12-month high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.