FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

DY opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

