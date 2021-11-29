Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,621. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

