GamerCoin (GHX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and $2.07 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00062663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,362.82 or 0.07541704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,153.54 or 1.00526082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,448,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.