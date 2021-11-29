GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSE:GATX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. GATX has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $107.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

