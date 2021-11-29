Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. 137,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

