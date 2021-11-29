Genesis Vision (GVT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,965.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $20,965.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00235060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

