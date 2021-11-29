Geneva Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $430.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.26 and its 200-day moving average is $412.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

