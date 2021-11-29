Geneva Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 443,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE BHK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.32. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,334. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.