Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of EHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

