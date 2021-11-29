Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.43. 27,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,944. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

