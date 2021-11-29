Geneva Partners LLC Sells 37 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.85. The stock had a trading volume of 156,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,666,844. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average is $345.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

