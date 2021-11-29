Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at $5,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

NYSE ASR opened at $181.75 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $148.67 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

