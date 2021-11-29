Geode Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Soligenix worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Soligenix by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 596,505 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 190.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.90 on Monday. Soligenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $36.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

