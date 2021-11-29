Geode Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,097.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 670,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 614,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.