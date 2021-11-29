Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,331 Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Sigma Labs worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $287,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Ruport acquired 10,000 shares of Sigma Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

SGLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGLB opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 440.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

